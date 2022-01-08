Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Critical Survey

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Renasant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 7.34 $39.12 million $6.14 17.99 Renasant $733.66 million 3.07 $83.65 million $3.01 13.41

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 29.52% 13.40% 1.01% Renasant 23.63% 7.71% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00

Renasant has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Renasant on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.