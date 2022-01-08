Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $20.40 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $20.40 million and $2.92 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.16 or 0.99811979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00039566 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.89 or 0.00791924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

