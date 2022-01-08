Ontology Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $523.96 million and approximately $56.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00203440 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00032662 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00458891 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00077570 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

