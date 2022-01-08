OWNDATA (OWN) Hits Market Cap of $396,839.92

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $396,839.92 and approximately $10.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00418628 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009138 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.18 or 0.01266006 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

