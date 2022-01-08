Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0101

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $703,697.33 and approximately $18.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

