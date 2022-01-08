PowerPool (CVP) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $44.63 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005734 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,389,368 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

