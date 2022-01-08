Pundi X NEM Hits Market Cap of $10.90 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $15,314.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

