QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 22.4% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $131,260.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.08 or 0.07419983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.41 or 0.99955309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006703 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

