Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $8.05 million and $815,651.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.15 or 0.07439457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,945.26 or 1.00139684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

