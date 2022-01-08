Render Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.33 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00009038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $753.75 million and approximately $47.33 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,747,631 coins and its circulating supply is 199,104,756 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

