Showcase Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $144,730.13 and approximately $63,910.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.15 or 0.07439457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,945.26 or 1.00139684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

