Smooth Love Potion Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $58.81 million and approximately $76.98 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005734 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,218,043,080 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.