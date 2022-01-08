Solana (SOL) Price Hits $143.25

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Solana has a market cap of $44.60 billion and approximately $2.82 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $143.25 or 0.00340770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 311,342,409 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.