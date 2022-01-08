Tidal Finance (TIDAL) One Day Volume Hits $845,541.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $2.22 million and $845,541.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

