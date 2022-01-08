Tranchess Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00004389 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $102.88 million and $41.25 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,923.03 or 1.00086614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00089123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.10 or 0.00785695 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,960,023 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.