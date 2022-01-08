Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $290,707.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 108.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $290,707.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 79.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00342351 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

