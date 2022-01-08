Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $342.61 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $342.61 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,036.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00900455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00257441 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000928 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023597 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

