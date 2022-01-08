Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Reaches $0.0452 on Top Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.29 million and $69,027.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.08 or 0.07419983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.41 or 0.99955309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.