Wanchain Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $108.16 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00203440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00032662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00458891 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00077570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.