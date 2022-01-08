Widercoin (WDR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $34,239.03 and $966.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00085982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.15 or 0.07439457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,945.26 or 1.00139684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

