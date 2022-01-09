$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Avantor by 142.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.