$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to announce $120.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.16 million and the highest is $121.40 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $447.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $428,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,208. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

