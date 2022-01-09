$20.44 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $20.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $21.38 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $61.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $84.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,130,516.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock worth $8,696,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,825,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $50,371,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $53.28 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $946.79 million, a P/E ratio of 380.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

