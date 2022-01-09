$23.43 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 287.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 463.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

