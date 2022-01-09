$277.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $277.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.94 million to $281.29 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

FOE stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Ferro has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ferro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ferro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

