$33.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $33.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.11 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $34.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.66 billion to $134.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.48 billion to $138.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 81,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

