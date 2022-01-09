$363.24 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $363.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.28 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

