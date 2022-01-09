$6.69 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce $6.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $11.34 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $188.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

