$70.05 Million in Sales Expected for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report sales of $70.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $288.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million.

Several analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

