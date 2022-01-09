$940,000.00 in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report $940,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,378 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

