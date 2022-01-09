$969.90 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $969.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $982.80 million and the lowest is $957.00 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $970.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

