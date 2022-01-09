ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 274.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.17%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

