Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director James R. Largent purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 28,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,889 shares of company stock valued at $222,450. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALIM stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
