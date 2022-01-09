AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,786.84

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $114,786.84 and approximately $11.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

