AllSafe Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $114,786.84 and approximately $11.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

