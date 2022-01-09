Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $33.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.