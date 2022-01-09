Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $19.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.52 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.08 billion to $76.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $70.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 46.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

