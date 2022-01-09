Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 910,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

