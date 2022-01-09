Analyzing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 139.27 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zymergen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Absci and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.61%. Zymergen has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 68.42%. Given Absci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Zymergen.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

