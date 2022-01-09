Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AEHL stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

