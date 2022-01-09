Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Update

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AATC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

