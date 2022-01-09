Badger DAO Price Tops $12.22 on Major Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $153.22 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $12.22 or 0.00029196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005616 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,250 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

