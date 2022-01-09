Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

