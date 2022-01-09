BillionHappiness (BHC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $639,014.00

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be purchased for about $67.76 or 0.00161552 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $639,014.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

