Bitblocks Trading Up 78.1% Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $220,886.52 and $2.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,909.81 or 1.00136607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00084092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00823179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

