Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $374.46 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.10 billion and approximately $5.00 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $374.46 or 0.00892782 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,943.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003077 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,951,106 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

