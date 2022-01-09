Bitgesell (BGL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,096.00

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Bitgesell has a market capitalization of $287,118.03 and approximately $3,096.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgesell coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitgesell has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitgesell Coin Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 14,515,918 coins and its circulating supply is 14,259,433 coins. The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca . Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell

Buying and Selling Bitgesell

