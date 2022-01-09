BitTorrent 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $204.75 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $204.75 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00173972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009985 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004894 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002712 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

