BitWhite Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $112,583.85 and approximately $141,953.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.