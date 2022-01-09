Boson Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $83.56 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $83.56 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00365289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008948 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

